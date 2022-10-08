Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 17, Pakistan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 17th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will see Pakistan Women take on United Arab Emirates Women on Sunday, October 9. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will play host to this encounter.

Pakistan Women have played four games so far and won three out of those. They defeated their arch-rivals India Women in their last fixture to get back to winning ways after losing their third fixture against Thailand Women.

Batting first against India Women, Pakistan Women posted 137 on the board, thanks to an outstanding knock from Nida Dar (56* off 37 balls). The bowlers then stepped up and backed their batters to bowl out India for 124 to win the game by 13 runs.

Pakistan’s bowlers chipped in as a unit, with Nashra Sandhu finishing with three scalps. They will look to grab their fourth win in their next outing.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Women, meanwhile, have had a contrasting journey in the competition so far. They have played four games so far and have managed to win one.

After losing their first two games, they defeated Malaysia Women in their third fixture to secure their first win. They failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to Thailand Women in their next fixture.

Bowling first, the UAE bowlers did a fine job of restricting Thailand Women to 108. The batters then faltered in the chase as they managed to score only 89 in their quota of 20 overs, losing the game by 19 runs.

Kavisha Egodage top-scored with 29 for them but lacked support from the other end. They will have to fire in unison on Sunday to challenge the upbeat Pakistan Women.

Pakistan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Match 17, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 9, 2022, Sunday, 01.00 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pakistan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. Once set, the batters can hit through the line. However, the spinners will continue to play a vital role as they will get some turn off the surface as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Pakistan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. Rain is predicted on Sunday, with the temperature expected to hover between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, and Nashra Sandhu.

United Arab Emirates Women

Probable XI

Esha Rohit Oza, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur, and Suraksha Kotte.

Pakistan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition so far. Pakistan Women have lost only one game, whereas United Arab Emirates Women have managed to win only one. They will have to be on their toes to challenge Pakistan Women on Sunday.

Pakistan looks like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this encounter.

Pakistan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

