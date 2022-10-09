Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 19, India Women vs Thailand Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Women will square off against Thailand Women at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Match 19 of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 on Monday (October 10).

India Women are on a roll in the competition so far. They have played five games and managed to win four of those. They faced Bangladesh Women in their last game and defeated them comprehensively.

Batting first, contributions from Shafali Verma (55), Smriti Mandhana (47), and Jemimah Rodrigues (35*) helped them post 159 on the board. Deepti Sharma and Verma picked up two wickets apiece as it helped them restrict Bangladesh Women to 100 and win the game by 59 runs. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Thailand Women, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They lost their first two games but turned the tables around and won the next three fixtures to keep their semi-final hopes alive. They prevailed against Malaysia Women in their last game.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai at the top of the order scored 41 as Thailand Women finished their innings on 115/5. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly and restricted Malaysia to 65 and secure a victory by 50 runs. Thipatcha Putthawong starred with the ball as she finished with figures of 2/7. They will be riding with confidence and will look to be at their absolute best against India Women on Monday.

India Women vs Thailand Women Match Details:

Match: India Women vs Thailand Women, Match 19, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 10th 2022, Monday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

India Women vs Thailand Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is a spin-friendly track. The spinners will play a vital role while bowling on this surface as the ball tends to grip off the surface. The batters need to be on their toes while batting on this surface.

India Women vs Thailand Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sylhet is expected to hover between 24 to 31 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain predicted on Monday.

India Women vs Thailand Women Probable XIs

India Women

It was an all-round performance from the Women in Blue in their last outing and expect them to go ahead with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Thailand Women

The Thai Women have won three successive games and will be upbeat about their abilities. Don’t expect them to make any changes to their Playing XI.

Probable XI

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Banthida Leephatthana, Thipatcha Putthawong

India Women vs Thailand Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures. It will be a cracker of a contest as both sides are well-balanced units.

India looks a settled unit and expect them to beat Thailand on Monday.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter.

India Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Poll : Shafali Verma to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes