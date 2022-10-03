Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 5, Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match five of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will see Pakistan Women lock horns against Bangladesh Women. The Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will be hosting this contest.

Pakistan Women got off to a winning start to the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. They faced Malaysia in their opening fixture and it was a walk in the park for them as they won the game comprehensively.

Bowling first, the spinners bowled brilliantly and restricted Malaysia to 57 at the end of their 20 overs. Omaima Sohail picked up three wickets for Pakistan.

Muneeba Ali (21*) and Sidra Ameen (31) contributed at the top of the order for Pakistan as they chased down the total in nine overs. They will be looking to repeat their performance while facing Bangladesh Women on Monday.

Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, beat Thailand to kick start their campaign on a winning note. They made full use of the home conditions and got off to a winning start.

After being asked to bat first, the Bangladesh’s spinners wreaked havoc as they knocked over Thailand Women on 82. Shamima Sultana led the charge while chasing as she scored 49 off 30 balls and helped Bangladesh get across the line in the 12th over. They will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 5, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 3, 2022, Monday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium is slow in nature. The spinners will extract turn from this surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. They have to adapt to the conditions quickly as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in the morning, with temperatures expected to range between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius. Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game on Monday.

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Probable XI

Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Bangladesh Women

Probable XI

Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Sobhana Mostary, Shamima Sultana (wk), Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Shohely Akhter, Shanjida Akter, Jahanara Alam

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

Both Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women won their respective opening fixtures comprehensively and will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum. It will be an exciting contest as the winner will go to the top of the table.

Pakistan have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this encounter.

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

