Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 7, Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The seventh match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will see Sri Lanka Women take on Thailand Women at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Tuesday, October 4.

Sri Lanka Women got off to a losing start to the competition. They lost to India Women in their opening game but bounced back to beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Women in their next fixture to grab two crucial points.

Batting first, Harshitha Madavi top-scored with 37 as it helped the Lankan side post 109 in their 20 overs. In response, UAE Women got off to a flying start before rain played a spoilsport and the game was curtailed to 11 overs.

The Lankan bowlers then bowled well to restrict the UAE Women to 54 to win the game by 11 runs on the DLS method. They will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

Thailand Women, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They faced Bangladesh Women in their first game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 and suffered a heavy loss.

After electing to bat, the Thai batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 82. Phannita Maya top-scored for them with 26. The bowlers then managed to pick up only a single wicket as they were unsuccessful in defending the total. They will hope to put in a much-improved performance against Sri Lanka Women on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women, Match 7, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 4, 2022, Tuesday, 08.30 am IST

Venue: Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium assists spinners. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the spinners will get turn right from ball one. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sylhet is expected to hover between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Women

Probable XI

Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Malsha Shehani, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, and Achini Kulasuriya.

Thailand Women

Probable XI

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, and Suleeporn Laomi.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Match Prediction

Sri Lanka Women are coming off the back of a win in their previous fixture, whereas Thailand Women lost their last game. They will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the Lankan side.

Sri Lanka are an experienced unit and are likely to beat Thailand on Tuesday.

Prediction: Sri Lanka Women to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

