Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Semi-Final 1, India Women vs Thailand Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The first semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will see India Women lock horns with Thailand Women at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Both these sides featured on Monday with the Indian Women walking past the Thai Women.

India Women qualified for the semi-finals after topping the table, having won five games out of six. They faced Thailand Women in their last league game and beat them comprehensively to set up a rematch in the first semi-final.

After opting to bowl first, the Indian bowlers did an outstanding job to knock over Thailand Women on 37 in 15.1 overs. Sneh Rana finished with figures of 3/9 in her four overs. The Indian batters then stepped up and chased down the modest total in six overs.

Thailand Women, on the other hand, created history as they qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s Asia Cup for the first time. They won three games out of six and finished with six points which ensured them a berth in the semi-finals.

The Thai batters faltered against India as they were bundled out on 37. The bowlers then failed to defend the modest total. Now they will face the same opposition in the first semi-final and will hope to put in a much-improved performance on Thursday.

India Women vs Thailand Women Match Details:

Match: India Women vs Thailand Women, Semi-Final 1, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 13 2022, Thursday, 08:30 am IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

India Women vs Thailand Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium assists spinners. The ball holds a bit on to the surface and the spinners will continue to play a vital role while bowling on this surface. The batters need to be on their toes while batting on this surface.

India Women vs Thailand Women Weather Forecast

There is a high chance of rain on Thursday, with the temperatures in Sylhet likely to range between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius.

India Women vs Thailand Women Probable XIs

India Women

Expect Harmanpreet Kaur and Renuka Singh to come into the side after being rested for their last league fixture.

Probable XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Ranuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Thailand Women

The Thai side failed to fire in unison against India Women in their last game. Expect them to go with the same XI despite a heavy loss.

Probable XI

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham

India Women vs Thailand Women Match Prediction

India Women beat Thailand Women comprehensively when these two sides met each other in the league stage. The Thai Women need to bring out their A-game to challenge India Women on Thursday.

India look like a settled unit and have the winning momentum behind them. Expect them to come out on top and seal a berth in the final.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter.

India Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

