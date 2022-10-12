Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Semi-Final 2, Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan Women will square off against Sri Lanka Women in the second semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host this exciting encounter on Thursday.

Pakistan Women finished the league stages in second position with 10 points, having won five games out of six. They beat the Sri Lanka Women by five wickets in their last league game on Tuesday.

Pakistan were asked to bowl first and Omaima Sohail picked up a fifer to knock over Sri Lanka Women on 112. The Pakistan batters then stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total with five wickets in hand in the penultimate over. They will look to repeat their performance in the second semi-final against the same opposition.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, ended up third in the points table. They won four out of six games to finish with eight points. The Lankans will look to seek revenge for their league loss in the knockout stages of the competition.

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 41 for Sri Lanka but lacked support from the other end. Kavisha Dilhari picked up three wickets but they failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as were unsuccessful in defending the total. They will have to fire in unison against Pakistan Women in the second semi-final.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Semi-Final 2, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 13 2022, Thursday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is slow in nature. The ball grips off the surface and the spinners enjoy bowling on this deck. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Sylhet are expected to range between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the game as there is rain predicted on Thursday.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

We might see Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig get back in the side for their semi-final clash against Sri Lanka Women.

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig

Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women are expected to continue to back their playing XI despite their loss against Pakistan Women in their last league game.

Probable XI

Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

With both sides being well-balanced units, a cracking contest can be expected on Thursday. Both sides will come out all guns blazing as a place in the final will be at stake.

Pakistan have a good balance to their side and are the favorites to come out on top in the second semi-final.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this encounter.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

