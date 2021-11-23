Women's Big Bash League 2021 Eliminator, Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

We are into the knockout stages of the Women’s Big Bash League as Brisbane Heat Women lock horns against Adelaide Strikers Women in the Eliminator. The Adelaide Oval will play host to this match on Wednesday, November 24. The loser of the game will be knocked out of the competition.

The Brisbane Heat finished in third position in the points table. They won eight out of their 14 games and finished with 17 points to their name. They defeated the Melbourne Renegades in their last league game to book a place in the Eliminator.

It was a solid performance from the Heat against the Renegades. Batting first, they posted 156 on the board, losing five wickets. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over the Melbourne Renegades for 113, winning the game by 43 runs.

The Brisbane Heat will be looking to keep performing in the same way in the knockout stages of the competition.

The Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, finished the league stage in fourth position with 15 points to their name. They have won seven games and lost six. They suffered a loss in their last league game against the Melbourne Stars but their points tally was enough to take them into the knockout stage.

It was a high-scoring game between the Strikers and the Stars. Batting first, the Adelaide Strikers posted 175 on the board, losing three wickets. The bowlers failed to back up their bowlers as the Stars chased down the total with three balls to spare, thanks to a scintillating century from Elyse Villani.

The Strikers will be hoping to be at their best in the Eliminator against Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Eliminator, Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Date and Time: November 24th 2021, Wednesday, 01:40 PM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Adelaide Oval is a belter for batters. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The bowlers will need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Adelaide are expected to range between 16 and 22 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Wednesday.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat

Georgia Redmayne led the charge with the bat in their last league game by scoring 71 at the top of the order. Skipper Jess Jonassen picked up three wickets and was well-supported by the other bowlers as they defended 157 successfully.

Probable XI

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Ellie Johnston, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen (c), Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Grace Sippel, Poonam Yadav.

Adelaide Strikers Women

The Adelaide Strikers lost their last league game against the Renegades. Katie Mack, opening the batting, remained unbeaten on 89 and helped her side post 175 on the board. However, the bowlers failed to pick up wickets as the Stars chased down the total with nine wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin, Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Prediction

The loser of the Eliminator will be knocked out of the tournament. Expect both the Brisbane Heat and the Adelaide Strikers to come out all guns blazing on Wednesday. The side which holds their nerves out in the middle will eventually stay alive in the competition.

The Adelaide Strikers look a well-balanced unit and we expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win this encounter.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv.

