Women's Big Bash League 2021: Match 12, Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers will square off in the 12th match of the WBBL on Saturday at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston.

Before the start of the tournament, the Thunder lost Rachael Haynes and Hannah Darlington replaced her as the skipper. Darlington had a tough first outing after the Adelaide Strikers beat them by 30 runs. After the loss, the Thunder were placed at the bottom with a net run rate of -1.500.

The Thunder failed to chase down 141, getting bowled out for 110 in 19.2 overs. Corinne Hall, Phoebe Litchfield and Anika Learoyd got starts, but couldn’t convert. Sammy-Jo-Johnson and Lauren Smith picked up two wickets apiece for the Thunder.

The Sixers, led by Ellyse Perry, on the other hand, are placed second. They started with wins against the Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes. But the Stars handed them their first defeat on October 20. Another win would send the Sixers atop the points table.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 11, Women's Big Bash League 2021.

Date: October 23, 2021 (Saturday).

Time: 10:10 AM IST.

Venue: Aurora Stadium in Launceston.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain from 3 PM onwards and hence it won’t be a surprise if there are frequent delays. The temperature will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Launceston has generally been a sporting one for playing cricket. Both batters and bowlers are expected to have something off the surface.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Probable 11s

Sydney Thunder Women

Smriti Mandhana and Sammy-Jo Johnson are power-hitters and are expected to play a critical role for the Thunder. Their batting has a lot of depth with Isabelle Wong lower down the order. Deepti, Darlington, Sam Betts and Lauren Smith are crucial members of the team as well.

Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Anika Learoyd, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Isabelle Wong, Emily Smith (wk), Samantha Bates

Sydney Sixers Women

Alyssa Healy and Shafali Verma are explosive at the top of the order. Ashleigh Gardner has delivered with both the bat and the ball. Skipper Perry is slowly but steadily getting her form back. Radha Yadav and Nicole Bolton are also crucial members of the Sixers’ team.

Probable XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Shafali Verma, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c), Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Radha Yadav, Maitlan Brown, Claire Moore, Stella Campbell, Jade Allen

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Prediction

The Thunder didn’t get off to the best of starts. But the break in between must have helped them in gaining their confidence back. They should be able to get past the Sixers.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

