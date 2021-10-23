Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 16: Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Perth Scorchers Women will take on Sydney Thunder Women in the 16th match of the Women's Big Bash League at the Aurora Stadium on Sunday.

It is a bottom-of-the-table clash. The Sydney Thunder are yet to register their first win in the tournament. Meanwhile, their counterparts from Perth fared much better, winning only one of their three matches.

Sammy-Jo Johnson and Lauren Smith were the stars with the ball for the Sydney outfit, picking up two wickets apiece. While they had a rather disappointing performance with the bat, Corinne Hall ensured some respectability to the scorecard with her 35-ball 38.

Meanwhile, Lilly Mills and Alana King have been the stars with the ball for the Perth side, providing crucial breakthroughs and bowling miserly spells. While the likes of Chamari Atapattu and Marizanne Kapp have failed to make substantial contributions, Beth Mooney has been the lone warrior with the bat.

Despite their lowly standings in the points table, the two quality sides could produce a cracker of a contest. While the Sydney Thunder will look to register their first victory of their campaign, the Perth Scorchers will seek to move to the top half of the points table.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 16.

Date: 24th October 2021.

Time: 11:45 AM IST.

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Report

The conditions at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston is expected to be overcast on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 7 and 16 degrees Celsius. Rain might play spoilsport on what is expected to be an enthralling day of cricket.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Aurora Stadium is a good one. It provides equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. However, it is expected to assist the seamers more than the slower bowlers.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder Women

The presence of big-hitters like Smriti Mandhana and Sammy-Jo Johnson at the top of the order makes them a rather intimidating side in the powerplay overs. Bowling all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Isabelle Wong provide depth in the batting line-up. They will rely on Lauren Smith and Samantha Bates with the ball.

Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Anika Learoyd, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Isabelle Wong, Emily Smith (wk), Samantha Bates.

Perth Scorchers Women

The Perth Scorchers outfit is a top-heavy side, featuring the likes of Atapattu, Devine, Mooney and Kapp. They are among the most experienced sides in the tournament. Alana King and Lilly Mills are crucial players of the side despite them being up-coming players with limited experience.

Probable XI: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women

Match Prediction

The Perth Scorchers outfit have more balance in their roster than the Thunder. The experience of their senior players should ensure that they fare well in crunch situations. The Perth Scorchers outfit are expected to finish on top in this clash. However, the presence of match-winners like Mandhana, Bates and Johnson means the Sydney Thunder will fancy their chances of beating the Perth Scorchers on Sunday.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Bhargav