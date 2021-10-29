Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 21: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Melbourne Renegades Women will lock horns with the Sydney Sixers Women in the 21st match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. Lilac Hill Park in Perth will host this exciting contest.

The Melbourne Renegades are placed in second position in the points table. With three wins in five matches, they have seven points under their belt and defeated Sydney Thunder in a close-fought contest in their last fixture.

A sensational inning from Jemimah at the top of the order helped them post 142 on the board after electing to bat first. The bowlers then stepped up to restrict the Thunder women to 133, winning the game by 9 runs.

The Renegades women held their nerves in the end to seal the match. They will be hoping for a similar performance in their next fixture against the Sydney Sixers.

The Sydney Sixers started the competition on a winning note but lost their way as they have failed to win a single game in the last two completed games. They played against the Renegades in their last match and suffered a heavy loss.

After being asked to bat first, the Sydney side failed to put in a decent score as they could only manage to score 118 in their 20 overs. The bowlers failed to pick up wickets as the Renegades got over the line with three overs to spare with seven wickets in hand. Ellyse Perry will be hoping for a much-improved performance from her side in the next fixture.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 21, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: October 30th, 2021, Saturday, 7:55 AM IST

Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Lilac Hill Park is good for batting. However, the ball will hold a bit on the surface and it is expected to assist spinners from both sides. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the match.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. Temperatures in Perth are expected to range between 10 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women

Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 75 in their last game. Josephine Dooley was also good at the top of the order. Courtney Webb picked up three wickets with the ball and she will be hoping to continue her form with the ball in their next game.

Probable XI

Josephine Dooley (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Duffin, Harmanpreet Kaur, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Sophie Molineux (c), Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling

Sydney Sixers Women

Skipper Ellyse Perry led the charge with the bat, scoring an unbeaten fifty. The top-order batters have failed in their last few games and need to contribute consistently moving forward in the competition. The bowlers, too, need to pick up wickets upfront.

Probable XI

Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c), Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Prediction

The Renegades have been fantastic as they have won both their previous games. The Sixers have lost their way a bit after getting off to a winning start. Both sides look strong on paper and it promises to be a cracking contest.

The Melbourne Renegades have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward by getting past the Sydney Sixers on Saturday.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Parimal Dagdee