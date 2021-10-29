Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 23: Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Perth Scorchers Women will take on Adelaide Strikers Women in the 23rd match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 on Saturday.

Perth Scorchers are fifth in the WBBL table with five points. They are coming off an impressive 81-run win against Sydney Thunder. Batting first, they piled on a big score of 186/2, riding on a brilliant hundred from captain Sophie Devine. They then restricted the Thunder to 105-9 to complete a thumping win.

Adelaide Strikers, meanwhile, are third in the WBBL table. They have two wins from four games. Their previous game resulted in a loss against Brisbane Heat in a rain-curtailed affair. Chasing 105 for a win in 11 overs, they only managed 99-4.

They will look for redemption, while the Scorchers will want to continue their winning run in the competition.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 23, Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021.

Date and Time: October 30th, 2021, Saturday; 11:20 AM IST.

Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

It will be a good wicket for batting, with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. The pitch is hard and bouncy, and will have something in it for the fast bowlers as well.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Forecast

The skies should be clear throughout the match, with bright sunshine. The temperature could range around 23 degrees Celsius.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable 11s

Perth Scorchers Women

Captain Sophie Devine blasted a 60-ball 101 in her last game. Beth Mooney scored 65. Alana King picked up four wickets, while Lisa Griffiths picked up two.

Probable 11: Sophie Devine(c), Beth Mooney(wk), Chamari Atapattu, Mathilda Carmichael, Heather Graham, Lisa Griffith, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo.

Adelaide Strikers Women

Darcie Brown and Sarah Coyte picked up three and two wickets, respectively, last time out. Laura Wolvaardt scored a 30-ball 54. The rest of their batters struggled, and need to step up.

Probable 11: Dane Van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath(c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin(wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Prediction

The Scorchers will look to use their home advantage. They have a strong batting line-up. Adelaide Strikers, meanwhile, are a top-heavy side. Both sides have good bowling units. The Scorchers appear to be the better-balanced team, though. With a good all-round squad, they are likely to win this game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV & Fancode.

