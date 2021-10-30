Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 25: Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Sydney Thunder Women take on Hobart Hurricanes Women on October 31 at the Aurora Stadium, Launceston.

The Sydney Thunder Women are in all sorts of trouble, having won only one of their six games in the tournament so far. Big guns Smriti Mandhana and Sammy-jo Johnson have so far failed to fire in the tournament.

The bowlers have done their job more often than not. However, their batters have let them down. A more clinical performance with the bat could see them end up on the winning side against a quality side in the form of the Hobart Hurricanes.

The Hobart Hurricanes Women, much like their counterparts, have had a rather disappointing run in the tournament so far, having won only two of their seven games.

They have been found guilty of being too reliant on the likes of Mignon Du Preez and Racheal Priest. The Hurricanes have a quality bowling attack that will be raring to go against the Sydney Thunder outfit.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 25

Date & Time: 31st October 2021, 4:45 am IST.

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Report

The temperature at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston is expected to range between 7 and 19 degrees Celsius. There is a bleak chance of rain.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Aurora Stadium is a good cricketing surface. It even offers help to both the batters as well as the bowlers. It is expected to assist the seamers more than the slower bowlers.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder Women

The presence of big-hitter Smriti Mandhana and delicate players like Tahlia Wilson and Phoebe Litchfield at the top of the order make them a rather intimidating side in the powerplay overs. Bowling all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Isabelle Wong also provide depth in the batting line-up. A lot will rely on Lauren Smith and Samantha Bates's performances with the ball in hand.

Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia Wilson, Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Anika Learoyd, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Isabelle Wong, Emily Smith (wk), Samantha Bates

Hobart Hurricanes Women

The presence of the big-hitting Racheal Priest at the top of the order can send shivers down any bowling attack. Pacers Tayla Vlaeminck and Nicola Carey are tough propositions to face at any stage of the game.

Probable XI: Ruth Johnston, Rachel Priest (c & wk), Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Chloe Rafferty

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes are a quality side and have the winning momentum. They are expected to finish on top of what is expected to be an evenly fought contest.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

