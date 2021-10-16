Women's Big Bash League 2021: Match 4, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will lock horns in Match No. 4 of the WBBL on Sunday, October 17 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The Sixers, led by Ellyse Perry, made a winning start to the WBBL. In the opening game of the tournament, they defeated the Melbourne Stars by six wickets in DLS Method. After opting to bowl first in a rain-curtailed 11-over game, the Sixers restricted the Stars to 99.

None of the Sixers’ bowlers could get a wicket. Shafali Verma ran out Annabel Sutherland as the Stars lost only one wicket. In the run-chase, Alyssa Healy scored a 27-ball 57, laced with 11 fours, to make sure that the Sixes chased the target down with four balls left.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, slumped to a six-wicket loss at the hands of the Melbourne Renegades in their opening game on Saturday. After batting first, the Hurricanes were bowled out for a paltry 121. Naomi Stalenberg top-scored for them with 28.

Thereafter, the Renegades chased the target down in 19.2 overs. Belinda Vakarewa picked up two wickets for 21 runs, but her efforts went in vain. 16-year-old Amy Smith scalped one wicket. The rest of the bowlers looked out of sorts.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 4, Women's Big Bash League 2021.

Date: October 17, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 04:45 AM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Report

There is a chance of rain in the morning and there could be delays. The temperature will be around the 10-degree Celsius mark.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Hobart has been a sporting one for playing cricket. The batters have had their moments and the bowlers haven’t returned empty-handed either.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Predicted Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Rachel Priest and Mignon du Preez remain key for the Hurricanes at the top of the order. Richa Ghosh showed signs of brilliance last time. Tayla Vlaeminck bowled with a lot of venom the other day, but needs to get amongst the wickets.

Probable XI: Ruth Johnston, Rachel Priest (c & wk), Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith

Sydney Sixers Women

Alyssa Healy and Shafali Verma form a lethal opening pair. The likes of Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry hold a lot of importance. Nicole Bolton also needs to bring forth all her experience. Radha Yadav and the other bowlers have to deliver as well.

Probable XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Shafali Verma, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c), Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Radha Yadav, Maitlan Brown, Claire Moore, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Prediction

Out of their 14 meetings, the Sixers have won as many as 12 times. The Sixers got off to a winning start and are firm favorites to win the game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee