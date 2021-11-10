Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match 42, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Melbourne Renegades Women will lock horns against Melbourne Stars Women in the 42nd match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide will host the Melbourne Derby.

The Melbourne Renegades are coming off a win in their last game against the Melbourne Stars. It was a solid performance from the Renegades’ bowlers as they knocked over Stars for 103.

It was a cakewalk for them as they chased down the total in the 15th over. Good contributions from Jemimah Rodrigues and Carly Leeson helped them win the game by seven wickets. They will be looking to carry the winning momentum forward.

The Melbourne Stars, after suffering a loss against the Renegades, failed to bounce back as they suffered a heavy loss against the Perth Scorchers in their next game.

It was a dismal batting performance from the batters as they were restricted to 97 in their 20 overs. The bowlers failed miserably as the Scorchers’ openers chased down the total in the 11th over.

The Stars failed to pick up a single wicket and need to be at their best against the Renegades on Thursday.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 42, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 11, 2021, Thursday, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Karen Rolton Oval is a belter of a track. The batters can play their strokes freely and the bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Adelaide on Thursday are expected to hover between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius. There is a heavy chance of rain predicted on Thursday. Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women

The bowlers set things up nicely for the Renegades. Harmanpreet Kaur picked up three wickets and was well-supported by Sophie Molineux, who chipped in with two scalps. Jemimah Rodrigues (45) and Carly Leeson (41) helped them chase down the total with ease.

Probable XI

Jemimah Rodrigues, Evelyn Jones, Carly Leeson, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (c), Josephine Dooley (wk), Ellie Falconer, Rhiann O Donnell, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling

Melbourne Stars Women

Kim Garth top-scored with 31 as the other batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they could only post 97, losing nine wickets.

The bowlers failed miserably as they could not pick up a single wicket. They need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Renegades in their next outing.

Probable XI

Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

The Melbourne Renegades are coming off a comprehensive win in their previous game whereas the Stars lost to the Scorchers the other day. It will be a cracker of a contest as both sides will come out hard against each other.

The Melbourne Renegades look a balanced side and expect them to come out on top in the Melbourne Derby on Thursday.

Prediction: Melbourne Renegades to win this encounter.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: SonyLiv, FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Harmanpreet Kaur to score 30+ runs and pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far