Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 45, Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Brisbane Heat Women lock horns against Adelaide Strikers Women in the 45th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. Harrup Park in Mackay will host this exciting contest.

Brisbane Heat Women sit in second position in the points table and a win against Adelaide Strikers Women in their next outing will see them go to the top of the table. They defeated Sydney Sixers Women in their last game.

After electing to bowl first, the bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the Sydney Sixers Women to 91 in their 20 overs.

They got off to a shaky start in the chase but held their nerves in the end to chase down the total with three wickets in hand. They will be eager to carry the winning momentum forward.

Adelaide Strikers Women defeated Hobart Hurricanes Women comprehensively to register their fifth win of the competition. The win saw them go into fourth position with 11 points to their name.

Having been asked to bat first, the Strikers posted 142 on the board for the loss of four wickets. The bowlers were brilliant as they knocked over Hobart Hurricanes Women on 94, winning the game by 48 runs.

A win against the Heat Women on Sunday will see them boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details:

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 44, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 14, 2021, Sunday, 04:45 AM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Harrup Park is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. However, the surface will assist spinners as the game progresses.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mackay on Sunday is expected to range between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius. Fans can expect a full game as no rain is predicted on Sunday.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat Women

The bowlers set things up nicely in their last game. Jess Jonassen and Courtney Grace Sippel picked up three and two wickets respectively. There were contributions from each batter as they chased down the total set for them in the 15th over.

Probable XI

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Anne Bosch, Jess Jonassen (c), Nadine de Klerk, Courtney Grace Sippel, Georgia Prestwidge, Poonam Yadav

Adelaide Strikers Women

Dane van Niekerk (44) and Tahlia McGrath (38*) helped the Strikers post 142 on the board.

Darcie Brown, with her sheer pace, picked up three wickets and was well-supported by Amanda Wellington, who scalped two wickets. It helped them defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their last games. Both have looked good in the past few matches and will be eager to carry the winning momentum forward.

Adelaide Strikers Women defeated Hobart Hurricanes Women with a good all-round performance and expect them to come out on top over Brisbane Heat Women on Sunday.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win this encounter.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

