Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 47, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers are set to lock horns in Match No. 47 of the Women’s Big Bash League on Wednesday, November 17 at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia.

The Scorchers, led by Sophie Devine, are currently placed third in the points table with a net run rate of 0.654. If they win their next game, they will leapfrog the Melbourne Renegades to go top of the table. The Scorchers have been on a roll since beating the Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars.

Their previous game against the Sydney Thunder failed to produce a result due to the interruption by rain. After batting first, the Scorchers scored 184 on the back of Beth Mooney’s 83 and Chamari Athapaththu’s 70, but were unable to see out the second innings due to poor conditions.

The Strikers, led by Tahlia McGrath, have done an even better job. They are on a four-match winning streak and a win will strengthen their grip amongst the top four teams. The Strikers defeated Brisbane Heat in their last match after Katie Mack’s unbeaten 48-ball 54.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details:

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 47, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 17, 2021, Wednesday, 10:10 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report:

The pitch at Karen Rolton Oval has been fairly good for batting, but bowlers have had their say as well. The track, however, has slightly favored teams batting second. Chasing should be the way forward.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Forecast:

Conditions will mostly be cloudy, but with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the lower side.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable XIs:

Adelaide Strikers Women

Skipper McGrath, Mack, Laura Wolvaardt and van Niekerk have put in combined efforts for the Strikers in the WBBL with the bat in hand. Amanda Jade Wellington is their leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets. The young leg-spinner has received apt support from Darcie Brown and Sarah Coyte.

Probable XI

Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine have clearly been the standout batters for the Scorchers in the tournament. Athapaththu has also gotten back into to her rhythm. Lily Mills is their leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps. Kapp, Graham and Graham have also contributed their share.

Probable XI

Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Samantha Betts, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Prediction

The Strikers’ batting unit looks to be in slightly better form compared to the Scorchers. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Strikers win their next game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

