Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 48, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder are set to lock horns in Match 48 of the Women’s Big Bash League on Wednesday at the Harrup Park in Mackay.

The Renegades, led by Sophie Molineux, are atop the points table with a decent net run rate of 0.323. Having lost only two of their 11 matches, the Renegades haven’t done much wrong in the WBBL this season. They are coming into this game off two consecutive wins.

Their previous match against the Melbourne Stars on November 11 was abandoned due to rain. Before that, they defeated the same opponent by seven wickets. Captain Molineux was the Player of the Match for her stupendous figures of 4-0-10-2.

Meanwhile, The Thunder, led by Hannah Darlington, need a miracle to qualify for the playoffs. They are seventh in the points table, and have a poor net run rate of -0.414. But the Thunder can draw heart from their six-wicket win over the Sydney Sixers on Sunday.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 48, Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Date and Time: November 17, 2021, Wednesday; 01:35 PM IST.

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harrup Park has been fairly good for batting, and an exciting contest seems to be on the cards. The previous three games at the venue were won by chasing teams. Hence, batting second may not be the worst of options.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Forecast

Conditions should be partly sunny and cloudy, but the heavens are unlikely to open up. The temperature should be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity could mostly be in the 70s.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women

The Indian duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues have scored over 600 runs for the Renegades in the tournament. Kaur is also their leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps. The likes of Courtney Webb, Emily Jones and Sophie Molineux haven’t flattered to deceive either.

Probable XI

Jemimah Rodrigues, Evelyn Jones, Carly Leeson, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (c), Josephine Dooley (wk), Ellie Falconer, Rhiann O Donnell, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling.

Sydney Thunder Women

Smriti Mandhana and Phoebe Litchfield are the leading run-scorers for the Thunder in the WBBL thus far. But they haven’t received much support from the others. Captain Darlington is their top wicket-taker with 14 scalps. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma has ten wickets to her name.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Deepti Sharma, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington (c), Isabelle Wong, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Prediction

The Renegades have been in excellent form in the 2021 WBBL, while the Thunder have blown hot and cold. So the Molineux-led Renegades should come out trumps in this game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

