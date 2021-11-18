Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 50, Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Match 50 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 sees Brisbane Heat Women face Sydney Thunder Women at Harrup Park in Mackay.

Brisbane Heat Women are placed third in the points table with 15 points to their name. They suffered a loss against Adelaide Strikers Women in their last fixture.

After electing to bat first, the batters failed to live up to the expectations as they could only manage to score 94 in their 20 overs. It was a cakewalk for the Adelaide Strikers Women as they chased down the total in the 17th over with eight wickets in hand.

Heat Women need to be on their toes while facing Sydney Thunder Women on Friday. Sydney Thunder Women, meanwhile, lost to the Melbourne Renegades in a close-fought contest in their last game.

It was a high-scoring game and the Thunder Women failed to get across the line. After being asked to bat first, the Renegades posted 175 on the board, losing four wickets.

The batters were up to the task as Smriti Mandhana, opening the batting, smashed a sensational century but it went in vain as they fell short by four runs. She remained unbeaten on 114 but failed to guide her side across the line. They will be hoping for a win in their next game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Women Match Details:

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 50, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 19th 2021, Friday, 01:35 PM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Harrup Park is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Friday.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mackay is expected to range between 21 and 29 degrees Celsius. We expect a full game on Friday as no rain is predicted throughout the day.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat Women

The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they failed to build partnerships and could only manage to score 94 in their 20 overs. The bowlers tried hard and Courtney Grace Sippel picked up two wickets. But there weren’t enough runs on the board to defend as they lost the game by eight wickets.

Probable XI

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk. Nicola Hancock, Courtney Grace Sippel, Poonam Yadav

Sydney Thunder Women

Samantha Bates was the pick of the bowlers for the Sydney Thunder as she picked up two wickets. Other bowlers failed to pick up wickets as the Melbourne Renegades posted 175 on the board. Smriti Mandhana scored a brilliant century but lacked support from the other end. Tahlia Wilson remained unbeaten on 38 but failed to get the team over the line.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington (c), Isabelle Wong, Lauren Smith, Kate Peterson, Samantha Bates

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat Women suffered a heavy loss against Adelaide Strikers Women. Sydney Thunder Women were involved in a nail-biting contest against Melbourne Renegades Women but failed to get across the line. Both sides will look to be at their best on Friday and get back to winning ways.

Brisbane Heat look a well-settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win this encounter.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv and FanCode

Edited by Diptanil Roy

