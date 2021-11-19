Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 54, Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat will lock horns in Match 54 of the Women’s Big Bash League on Saturday at Harrup Park in Mackay.

The Renegades, led by Sophie Molineux, are handsomely placed atop the points table with 18 points from 13 matches. However, they need to be careful about their net run rate, which is currently at -1.200. In their previous game, the Hobart Hurricanes defeated the Renegades by 52 runs.

After the Renegades opted to bowl first, Harmanpreet Kaur and Courtney Webb picked up two wickets apiece as the Hurricanes racked up 161 for five. In response, the Renegades were shot out for 109 in a mere 18 overs. They lost 10 wickets for 80 runs in a space of 14 overs.

The Heat, captained by Jess Jonassen, on the other hand, have a chance of moving to second spot in the points table. However, the team has entered a somewhat mini-slump after hefty losses at the hands of the Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 54, Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Date and Time: November 20, 2021, Saturday; 01:35 PM IST.

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Harrup Park has been fairly good for batting. But of late, the chasing teams have found it tough to bat on the surface. Hence, batting second should be the preferred option.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Forecast

Conditions will be a tad cloudy, but with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark while the humidity will be in the 60s.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne have scored a combined tally of 756 runs with eight fifties. Voll hasn’t flattered to deceive either. Jonassen has been their standout bowler with 18 scalps. Courtney Sippel and Nicola Hancock have also done well. Poonam Yadav has bowled at a decent economy rate of 6.49.

Probable XI

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Grace Sippel, Poonam Yadav

Melbourne Renegades Women

The Indian duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues have done exceptionally well for the Renegades so far. Evelyn Jones has also started to find her rhythm. Kaur is their leading wicket-taker with 15 scalps. Emma Falconer and skipper Molineux have also done well.

Probable XI

Jemimah Rodrigues, Evelyn Jones, Carly Leeson, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (c), Josephine Dooley (wk), Ellie Falconer, Rhiann O Donnell, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Prediction

The Renegades have seemed to struggle a bit in their last few matches. It’s a chance for the Heat to cash in and get a win under their belt. The team batting first should win the game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

