Women's Big Bash League 2021: Match 7, Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers will cross swords in the seventh match of the WBBL on Tuesday at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The upcoming contest is a rematch of Sunday’s game in the WBBL. On October 17, the Heat and the Scorchers were involved in a game that went to the Super Over. After winning the toss and electing to field, the Heat restricted the Scorchers to 137 for seven.

Beth Mooney top-scored for them with a 37-ball 40 before Poonam Yadav rattled her woodwork. Jess Jonassen picked up three wickets while Poonam accounted for two scalps. Grace Harris took the Heat off to a flier as she scored 41 off 27 with four fours and two sixes.

From there on, the Heat struggled and lost wickets at regular intervals. Lilly Mills and Alana King got five wickets to bring the Scorchers back into the game. In the Super Over, the experienced Sophie Devine hit Jess Jonassen for two sixes to take the Scorchers home.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 7, Women's Big Bash League 2021.

Date: October 19, 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 11:20 AM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Forecast

Conditions will be sunny with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 12-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Bellerive Oval has been a tad on the slower side. Runs may not flow from the batters. The bowlers are likely to have a good day in the office.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable 11s

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris looks to be in excellent touch for the Heat, but she needs support from others. Jonassen, Kimmince, De Klerk and Redmayne are key parts of their batting unit. Poonam Yadav bowled accurately last time around and she can’t afford to drop her guard.

Probable XI: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen (c), Anne Bosch, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock, Poonam Yadav

Perth Scorchers Women

The Scorchers have power-packed batting at their disposal. Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Chamari Athapaththu and Marizanne Kapp can take any bowling attack to the cleaners. Kapp is also a world-class bowler. King and Mills showed great form and are again expected to play a major part.

Probable XI:

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts

Perth Scorchers @ScorchersBBL Not bad for their first game in the Scorchers orange 🔥 Send a message to our debutants 👇 👀 #MADETOUGH Not bad for their first game in the Scorchers orange 🔥 Send a message to our debutants 👇 👀 #MADETOUGH https://t.co/2CgufT6w6Y

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Prediction

Although the Scorchers had to work hard for a win last time around, they are a much stronger unit on paper. The Scorchers should be able to register their second win.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee