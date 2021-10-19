Women's Big Bash League 2021: Match 8, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Melbourne Renegades Women cross swords with Adelaide Strikers Women in the eighth match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 to be held at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Melbourne Renegades Women got off to a winning start in the competition. They faced the Hobart Hurricanes and defeated them comprehensively. Sophie Molineux led the side brilliantly and will look to keep up the winning momentum.

The bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the Hurricanes side to a low total. They knocked them over for 121, with each bowler stepping up. The top-order batters then contributed with the bat to chase down the total with four balls to spare. It was a good all-rounder performance from them in their opening game.

Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, defeated Sydney Thunder Women in their opening game of the competition. On the back of Tahlia McGrath’s all-round performance, the Strikers grabbed their first points of the tournament.

After being asked to bat first, the Strikers Women posted 140 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and backed their bowlers as the Thunder Women were bundled out for 110. The Strikers won their first game by 30 runs and will look to repeat their performances in their next outing.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 8, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: October 20th, 2021, Wednesday, 07:55 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is a two-paced track. The surface will assist spinners from both sides and the batters need to be patient while playing their strokes. Once set, they can play their strokes more freely.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Hobart on Wednesday are expected to be on the lower side, ranging between 8 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Renegades Women will be riding high on confidence. Georgia Wareham picked up three wickets and was well-supported by Sophie Molineux. The batters then contributed to seal the game in the last over. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Sophie Molineux (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Everlyn Jones, Georgia Wareham, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley, Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling

Adelaide Strikers

The batters struggled to contribute in their opening game against the Thunder. Tahlia McGrath and Madeline Penna were the lone performers with the bat and need some contributions from the top-order batters in their fixture against the Melbourne Renegades Women.

Probable XI

Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

Both sides will be high on confidence as they are coming off a win in their opening game of the competition. The bowlers from both sides looked solid so far and it will all come down to the batters’ performances on Wednesday.

The Melbourne Renegades side look a well-balanced unit and should come out on top against the Strikers.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers live telecast details and channel list

Also Read

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee