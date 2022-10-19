Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 11, Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Perth Scorchers Women will take on Melbourne Stars Women in the 11th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 on Thursday. The iconic W.A.C.A Ground in Perth will host this high-octane contest.

The Perth Scorchers are the defending champions and have started their title defense brilliantly. They have played two games so far and won both. They faced Hobart Hurricanes Women in their last game and defeated them comprehensively.

Bowling first, Alana King and Taneale Peschel picked up three wickets apiece as it helped them restrict the Hobart Hurricanes Women to 109 in their 20 overs. Contributions from Beth Mooney (38*), Chloe Piparo (31), and Maddy Green (32*) helped them chase down the total in the 15th over. They will be riding with confidence and will look to stay unbeaten when they take on the Stars in their next fixture.

Melbourne Stars Women, on the other hand, are struggling in the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. They have played two games so far and are yet to win a game. They lost to the Sydney Sixers in their previous clash.

After electing to bowl first, Kim Garth and Annabel Sutherland picked up two wickets each as they restricted the Sixers Women to 147. Bess Heath, at the top of the order, top-scored with 37 but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 27 runs of the target. Stars Women need to fire in unison and be at their absolute best to challenge the high-flying Scorchers Women on Thursday.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details:

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 11, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: October 20, 2022, Thursday, 02.40 PM IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the W.A.C.A. Ground assists the pacers. They will get some extra zip off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes early in their innings. The extra bounce will help the bowlers and the batters will have to adapt to the conditions.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Perth are expected to range between 12 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers Women

Perth Scorchers Women are unbeaten in the competition so far and don’t expect them to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Chloe Piparo, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Louise Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel

Melbourne Stars Women

The Melbourne Stars Women have lost both their fixtures and need to fire in unison on Thursday. Expect the same XI to take the field that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Bess Heath, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sasha Moloney, Tess Flintoff, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys so far. Perth Scorchers Women are unbeaten in the competition so far, whereas Melbourne Stars Women have lost both their fixtures. Scorchers Women start as favorites in front of their home crowd.

The Perth Scorchers look a settled unit and expect them to make it three in three.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win this encounter.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

