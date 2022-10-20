Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 12, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 12 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 will see the Melbourne Renegades Women lock horns against Brisbane Heat Women at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

Melbourne Renegades Women won their opening fixture but failed to carry forward the winning momentum. They faced Brisbane Heat Women in their next fixture and suffered a loss in a high-scoring affair.

The Renegades bowlers struggled as Brisbane Heat Women posted a mammoth 180 on the board. Shabnim Ismail picked up a lone wicket for the Renegades. In reply, there were contributions from Hayley Matthews (35) and Carly Leeson (34*) but the lack of significant partnerships resulted in them falling short by 21 runs. They will look to get back to winning ways on Friday.

Brisbane Heat Women, on the other hand, have played three games so far. They lost to the Sydney Sixers Women in their first game but won the next two. After beating Melbourne Stars Women in their second game, they put on a show against the Renegades Women.

Georgia Redmayne (98*) and Grace Harris (65) put a solid 165-run opening stand as they posted 180 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and defended the total successfully, with Amelia Kerr chipping in with two scalps. They will be riding with confidence and will look to repeat their performance against the same opposition on Friday.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 12, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: October 21, 2022, Friday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Karen Rolton Oval is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Friday in Adelaide, with temperatures expected to range between 13 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women

The Renegades Women are coming off a loss against the Heat Women but expect them to back their players against the same opposition on Friday.

Probable XI

Sophie Molineux (c), Hayley Matthews, Josephine Dooley (wk), Evelyn Jones, Courtney Webb, Erica Kershaw, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge, Shabnim Ismail

Brisbane Heat Women

Heat Women have won two games on the trot and don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen (c), Charli Knott, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Jess Kerr

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Prediction

Both these sides faced each other on Tuesday and the Heat Women defeated the Renegades Women convincingly. They will be riding with confidence and the Renegades Women will have to bring out their A-game to challenge the Heat Women.

Brisbane Heat have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win this encounter.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

