Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 21, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 21st game of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2022) will take place between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers at the Eastern Oval on Saturday.

The Sixers have been enjoying a great campaign, starting with three straight wins. However, a loss in their last game dropped them to fourth in the standings. They lost to Adelaide Strikers in a close game on Friday, falling short by just three runs.

Erin Burns was the star of the show, scoring 71 off 38. However, the knock went in vain, as the Strikers bowlers did their part. For the Sixers, Sophie Ecclestone leads the charts with two wickets, conceding only 15 runs.

Meanwhile, Hobart got a no result against Perth Scorchers on Sunday. However, they managed pretty well against Sydney Thunder on Tuesday at the Blacktown ISP Oval. Captain Lizelle Lee's knock of 41 off 29, followed by Ruth Johnston's 27 off 26, helped them score 144.

Later, an impressive show from their bowlers restricted the Thunder to only 95, with Heather Graham (2-13), Hayley Jensen (2-13) and Maisy Gibson (2-15) among the wickets.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 21, Women's Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: September 29, 2022, Saturday; 4:45 am IST

Venue: Eastern Oval, Ballarat

Pitch Report

Conditions will be new for both teams, as the Eastern Oval will host its first game of the tournament. It's recommended to bowl first, as chasing could be a better option.

Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be cool with periods of clouds and sun. The temperature should be 11 Degrees Centigrade and eventually rise to 13, with 67% humidity and 11 km/h wind speed likely. A shower in the morning is predicted.

Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes

Elyse Villani (C), Lizelle Lee (WK), Mingon du Preez, Ruth Johnston, Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano

Sydney Sixers

Alyssa Healy (WK), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Maitlan Brown, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson

Match Prediction

The two teams are close in the standings. While the Sixers are fourth with three wins, the Hurricanes are one slot down with two victories. The game is going to be key, as Perry and co will look to return to winning ways.

The Hurricanes also need a win to keep themselves in contention for the knockouts. After two losses on the trot, they should come out on top here.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

