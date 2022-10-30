Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 24, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

In the 24th game of the Women’s Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades will take on Sydney Sixers at the Eastern Oval in Ballarat on Sunday (October 30).

The Renegades won their campaign opener but are last in the standings after losing four consecutive games. Their last defeat was against Melbourne Stars in a low-scoring contest. Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Matthews, and Sarah Coyte were economical, but that was not enough against the Stars.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are atop the standings, with their only loss coming against the Adelaide Strikers. In their last meeting, the Sixers beat Hobart Hurricanes in a rain-affected game, with Ashleigh Gardner starring with 43 off 22 and a four-wicket haul.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Detail

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Match 24, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and time: October 30 2022, Sunday; 9:30 am IST

Venue: Eastern Oval, Ballarat

Pitch Report

The pitch might offer be challenging for batters. Spinners could get some purchase off the slow track.

Weather Forecast

Thetemperature is expected to be around 15 degrees Centigrade with sunshine and clouds and a small chance of a drizzle.

Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades

After their loss to Melbourne Stars, they are likely to bring in Evelyn Jones, Josephine Dooley, and Rhiann O’Donnell.

Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux ©, Georgia Prestwidge, Chamari Athapaththu, Josephine Dooley, Evelyn Jones, Ellen Falconer, Erica Kershaw (WK), Rhiann O’Donnell, Sarah Coyte, Shabnim Ismail

Sydney Sixers

After their win over Hobart Hurricanes, they are likely to play an unchanged XI.

Alyssa Healy (WK), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Maitlan Brown, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson

Match Prediction

Having lost their last four games and winning only one, the Renegades are desperate to return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Ellyse Perry’s team are doing well with four wins in five games. They will look for another win to stay atop the standings and pile on the misery for the Renegades.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

