Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 28, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Renegades Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will clash in Match 28 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 2022) on Thursday, November 3. The Blundstone Arena will host this contest.

The Hurricanes have enjoyed an average journey in the ongoing T20 tournament. They have managed to triumph in two out of their five matches, with one ending with a no result.

Meanwhile, the Renegades have been below par so far. Sophie Molineux and Co. are at the foot of the table with one win and five losses from six games.

In their last encounter, the Hurricanes came across the Sydney Sixers and fell to a defeat. Despite Mingon du Preez’s 26 off 19, and Molly Strano’s decent spell, Hobart mismanaged the game on several occasions and let it slip out of their hands.

The Renegades also faced the Sixers in their last encounter and they too were overpowered by the table-toppers, falling apart on 151 while chasing 189. Carly Leeson’s 32-ball 52 turned out to be a mere consolation as Sydney romped to a comfortable win.

Prior to that, the Sixers batters smashed the Renegades to set up the platform for their victory.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Detail

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 28, Women’s Big Bash League 2022.

Date and time: November 3, 2022, Thursday, 1:40 pm IST.

Venue: Blundstone Arena.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Blundstone Arena is expected to support bowlers, but batters will come into play as the match progresses.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Forecast

The temperature during the match is likely to be 12 degrees Celsius and will get cooler as time passes. The partly cloudy weather will witness winds blowing at 13 km/h.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades

They are expected to step in with the same lineup they had in their opening game against the Adelaide Strikers.

Probable XI

Sophie Molineux (c), Hayley Matthews, Josephine Dooley (wk), Evelyn Jones, Erica Kershaw, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Sarah Coyte, Rhain O’Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Shabnim Ismail.

Hobart Hurricanes

They are likely to make a few changes in their bid to defeat the Renegades.

Probable XI

Lizelle lee (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Mingon du Preez, Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenburg, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Jansen, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Prediction

The Melbourne Renegades really need to start picking up wins to get out of the bottom of the WBBL 2022 points table. Meanwhile, the Hobart Hurricanes, who have enjoyed a decent journey so far, will also look to build on the momentum they have generated so far.

While the Hurricanes have form on their side, the Renegades are more desperate for the win and may just edge a victory in this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Renegades to win this game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Elyse Villani to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes