Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 29, Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 29th of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) will take place on Friday at Blundstone Arena between the dull-going Sydney Thunder Women and fourth-ranked Brisbane Heat Women.

Encountering the Sydney Sixers women in their last game, the Thunder once again overlooked a thrashing. Ellyse Perry and Co.’s decision to opt to bat on winning the toss favored them majorly as they put up a score of 163, while the Thunder bowlers altogether collected six wickets. Two wickets apiece for Lauren Smith and Samantha Bates helped them restrict their opponents, or else they could have put a plentiful score on the cards.

Skipper Rachael Haynes and Chloe Tyron were the top two scorers from Thunder’s side, amassing 37 and 32 runs, respectively, to somehow pace up the score. However, amidst their flawed batting, seven of them collapsed on 148, falling short of overs.

Moreover, although the fourth-placed Brisbane Heat are still in the tournament with four wins, they too are coming off a defeat versus the current champions Perth Scorchers. Asked to chase, they conceded a total of 141 runs as bowlers Jess Jonassen’s three-wicket haul (for 22 runs), including Courtney Sippel’s single scalp for 18 runs, did not let the Scorchers register a hefty score. Nevertheless, Heat’s batters faced critical deliveries from their opponents as none, except Danni Wyatt, could reach the 30s.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 29, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and time: November 4, 2022, Friday, 10:00 am

Venue: Blundstone Arena

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The pitch out there in the Blundstone Arena lets the ball come on the bat nicely, which means it will be a batting paradise. Teams winning the toss usually opt to bat first on this surface. The wicket does not really pass support to the bowlers, but spinners can be effective during the second innings.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bellerive is expected to be 19 degrees Celsius during the play; however, it will gradually get colder with the winds blowing at 15 km/h.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder

Since the Thunder have been striving to settle things, they may continue to drop Tahlia Wilson just like they did against the Sixers.

Probable XI

Tasmin Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Amy Jones (WK), Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tyron, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Olivia Porter, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates

Brisbane Heat

The Heat, coming off a defeat against the title defenders on Saturday, may once again try the same line-up, so it produces some fruitful results.

Probable XI

Georgia Redmayne (WK), Danni Wyatt, Grace Harris, Georgia Vall, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Jess Jonsaen (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Prediction

Sydney Thunder’s WBBL 2022 campaign has not been furnished yet as they are trying to register a second victory, sitting in the second-last spot with one win out of eight games. Two of their games ended with no result but they mismanaged things thoroughly in the remaining five encounters.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, have won most of their games, i.e., four, and lost three. Their decent efforts have seen them placed fourth at the moment as they look to climb up the points ladder.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win this encounter.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

