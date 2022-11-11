Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 40, Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 40 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 will see Melbourne Stars Women take on the Sydney Sixers Women at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Saturday.

Melbourne Stars Women are really struggling in this year’s competition. They have managed to win just two games out of eight and have only six points to their name. They suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of the Adelaide Strikers Women in their previous fixture.

After being asked to bat first, the Stars' Annabel Sutherland top-scored with 47 to help her team post 112 on the board at the expense of eight wickets. Sutherland picked up two wickets too, but the Stars Women failed to defend the total. They will now have to fire in unison to challenge the Sixers Women in their next clash.

The Sydney Sixers Women, meanwhile, are sitting in second position in the points table. They have won six out of nine games and have 13 points under their belt. Their last game against Melbourne Renegades was washed out due to rain.

Bowling first, the Sixers Women restricted the Renegades Women to 64/1 in 11 overs before rain arrived. No further play was possible and the two sides shared a point each. They will look to go to the top of the table by beating the Stars Women on Saturday.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 40, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 12 2022, Saturday, 08:10 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Junction Oval is a balanced track. The ball moves off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely. The spinners may come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Forecast

Temperature in Melbourne are expected to range between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars Women

Melbourne Stars Women are expected to field the same XI that featured against Adelaide Strikers Women despite finishing on the losing side.

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Sasha Moloney, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Sydney Sixers Women

Sydney Sixers Women have been firing in unison so far and aren't likely to tinker with the combination for their game against the Stars Women.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Peterson, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Jade Allen

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars Women are coming off a loss in their last game and will have to be on their toes to challenge the high-flying Sydney Sixers Women.

Sydney Sixers look like a highly confident and settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win this encounter.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

