Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 43, Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

It’s time for the Melbourne Derby in the Women’s Big Bash League. Melbourne Stars Women will square off against Melbourne Renegades Women in the 43rd match at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday, November 13.

Melbourne Stars Women have played nine games so far. They struggling in the competition and have managed to win only two games and have six points to their name. Melbourne Stars Women lost to the Sydney Sixers Women in their last game.

Bowling first, Kim Garth and Sasha Moloney picked up two wickets each as the Stars restricted Sixers Women to 160/9 at the end of their 20 overs. A lack of significant partnerships in the chase resulted in them getting bundled out on 115 to lose the game by 45 runs.

Melbourne Renegades Women, meanwhile, have only five points to their name. They have managed to win only two games out of 11 and are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. The Renegades faced Perth Scorchers Women in their previous outing and suffered a heavy loss.

Bowling first, Renegades Women struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as Scorchers Women posted 192 on the board. Chasing a mammoth total, only three batters managed to get to double digits. Erica Kershaw top-scored with 25 as they were knocked over on 88, losing the game by 104 runs.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 43, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 13, 2022, Sunday, 08:10 am IST

Venue: The Junction Oval, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Junction Oval looks good for batting. The bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface but overall, it’s a good surface to bat on. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas to avoid damage.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Melbourne is expected to range between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius. Fans may witness rain interruptions during the course of the game as there is rain predicted on Sunday.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars Women

Stars Women have performed well in patches but need to put in a much-improved show to come out on top against the Women in Red.

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Sasha Moloney, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day.

Melbourne Renegades Women

Nothing has gone right for Renegades Women and the players will have to fire in unison on Sunday.

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Josephine Dooley (wk), Sophie Molineux (c), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Erica Kershaw, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Prediction

Both sides are struggling in this year’s competition. They are languishing in the bottom half of the points table and will have to bring out their A-game to finish on the winning side.

Melbourne Stars have a good balance to their side and expect them to win the Melbourne Derby on Sunday.

Prediction: Melbourne Stars Women to win this encounter

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

