Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 45, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Adelaide Strikers Women will lock horns with Brisbane Heat Women in the 45th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Monday.

Adelaide Strikers Women have managed to win six out of 11 games and have 13 points under their belt. They are placed in the middle of the points table. They faced Sydney Thunder Women in their last game, which was washed out due to rain.

After being asked to bat first, the Strikers’ posted 92/3 in 14.3 overs before rain arrived. No further play was possible, with the two sides sharing a point each. They are looking to gain some momentum and will look to come out on top against the Heat Women in their next clash.

Brisbane Heat Women, on the other hand, are placed in second position in the points table. They have won seven out of 11 games and have 14 points to their name. They lost to the Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets in their previous fixture.

Grace Harris (41) and Laura Harris (32) contributed but lacked support from the other batters as the Brisbane Heat Women finished their innings on 100/6. Nicola Hancock picked up two wickets and the game went down to the wire. But the Heat failed to hold their nerves and were unsuccessful in defending the total. They will be hoping to bounce back in the competition on Monday.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details:

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 45, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 14 2022, Monday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval looks good for batting. The bounce on this surface is true and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Adelaide are expected to hover between nine and 16 degrees Celsius. We may witness interruptions during the course of the game as there is rain predicted on Monday.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women

The Strikers’ last game was washed out due to rain and they are expected to come out all guns blazing on Monday.

Probable XI

Katie Mack, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Brisbane Heat Women

The Heat Women are likely to field the same XI despite losing their last fixture against the Hurricanes Women.

Probable XI

Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Ellie Johnston (wk), Jess Jonassen (c), Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Jess Kerr

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Prediction

The Strikers Women are looking to gain some momentum whereas the Heat Women are going nicely in the competition. Although the Heat lost their last game, they will start as favorites in their upcoming contest, going by their overall form.

The Brisbane Heat look strong on paper and are primed to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win this encounter.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and Fancode

