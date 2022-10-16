Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 8, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 8 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 will see Hobart Hurricanes Women lock horns with Perth Scorchers Women. The Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney will play host to this exciting contest.

Hobart Hurricanes faced the Sydney Thunder Women in their opening fixture. A solid all-round performance saw the Hurricanes beat Thunder convincingly to get off to a winning start to the competition.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Mignon du Preez (33), Rachel Trenaman (31) and Lizelle Lee (25) helped the Hurricanes post 125 on the board. Molly Strano and Heather Graham picked up three wickets each with the ball as they restricted Thunder Women to 106 to win the game by 19 runs.

Perth Scorchers Women, on the other hand, defeated Sydney Thunder Women in their opening game to kickstart their title defense on a winning note.

The Scorchers bowlers bowled brilliantly and didn’t allow the Thunder Women to get away. Lilly Mills, Marizanne Kapp, and Alana King picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted Thunder Women to 88/8 at the end of their 20 overs.

Skipper Sophie Devine then led the charge with the bat as she remained unbeaten on 44 to take her side across the line in the 15th over. The Scorchers Women will be high on confidence and will look to repeat their performance on Monday.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details:

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 8, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: October 17 2022, Monday, 01:35 pm IST

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Blacktown International Sportspark is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Monday, with the temperatures expected to hover between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius. We may witness rain interruptions during the course of the game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women

The Hurricanes Women won their first game comprehensively and are expected to go with the same XI.

Probable XI

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Rachel Trenaman, Mignon du Preez, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Hayley Jensen, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Maisy Gibson

Perth Scorchers

The Scorchers fired in unison in their opening game and aren't likely to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Louise Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Prediction

With both sides coming off a win in their respective last fixtures, a cracking game awaits us as quite a few T20 superstars will take the field on Monday.

Perth Scorchers look like a settled unit and should come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win this encounter.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Sophie Devine to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes