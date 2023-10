Women's Big Bash League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ninth season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is scheduled to kickstart from October 19 and will conclude on December 2, 2023.

In the 2022 edition, the Adelaide Strikers finished second in the league stage and advanced to the Challenger, where they defeated Brisbane Heat. Later, the Strikers hammered the Sydey Sixers by 10 runs to claim their maiden WBBL title.

Perth Scorchers star Beth Mooney was the top scorer with 434 runs, while Megan Schutt topped the wickets leaderboard with 27 scalps.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian Women's team across all formats, is the only Indian player retained by the Melbourne Renegades in the Women's BBL. She is set to embark on her second season in the league.

The Women's Big Bash League 2023 will follow round-robin format, with eight teams competing in a total of 56 league-stage matches. The top-ranked team advances directly to the finals in the knockout stage, while the third and fourth-ranked teams will clash in the eliminator.

The victor of the eliminator will meet the second-ranked team in the Challenger to determine the second finalist.

The grand finale is set for December 2, featuring the winner of the Challenger and the team that secured top spot in the Women's Big Bash League's league stage.

Women's Big Bash League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, 19 October

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars; North Sydney Oval, Sydney - 2:10 pm

Friday, 20 October

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne - 9:30 am

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers; University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston - 1:40 pm

Saturday, 21 October

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars; Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide - 1:40 pm

Sunday, 22 October

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat; North Sydney Oval, Sydney - 8:10 am

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers; North Sydney Oval, Sydney - 11:55 am

Monday, 23 October

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne - 9:30 am

Tuesday, 24 October

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne - 9:00 am

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat; North Sydney Oval, Sydney - 12:40 pm

Wednesday, 25 October

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes; C.A. Ground, Perth - 1:40 pm

Thursday, 26 October

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades; Central, Sydney Olympic Park - 9:30 am

Friday, 27 October

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes; Allan Border Field, Brisbane - 11:10 am

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars; Allan Border Field, Brisbane - 3:00 pm

Saturday, 28 October

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Women, CitiPower Centre, Melbourne - 6:30 am

Sunday, 29 October

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, CitiPower Centre, Melbourne - 9:30 am

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide - 1:40 pm

Monday, 30 October

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston - 12:40 pm

Tuesday, 31 October

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, C.A. Ground, Perth - 2:40 pm

Wednesday, 1 November

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne - 9:30 am

Thursday, 2 November

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars; Women Blundstone Arena, Hobart - 1:40 pm

Friday, 3 November

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers; C.A. Ground, Perth - 11:40 am

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades; C.A. Ground, Perth - 3:10 pm

Saturday, 4 November

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder; Casey Fields No.4, Melbourne - 9:30 am

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat; Women Blundstone Arena, Hobart - 1:00 pm

Sunday, 5 November

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades; C.A. Ground, Perth - 8:10 am

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers; C.A. Ground, Perth - 11:55 am

Monday, 6 November

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat; North Sydney Oval, Sydney - 12:40 pm

Wednesday, 8 November

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers; Women Jubilee Park, Melbourne - 9:30 am

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades; Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide - 1:40 pm

Thursday, 9 November

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes; Central, Sydney Olympic Park - 9:30 am

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers; Allan Border Field, Brisbane - 1:40 pm

Friday, 10 November

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars; North Sydney Oval, Sydney - 9:50 am

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes; North Sydney Oval, Sydney - 1:40 pm

Saturday, 11 November

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne - 8:30 am

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers; Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay - 1:40 pm

Sunday, 12 November

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne - 4:40 am

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne - 8:10 am

Monday, 13 November

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers; Women Blundstone Arena, Hobart - 12:40 pm

Wednesday, 15 November

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes; Allan Border Field, Brisbane - 6:30 am

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder; Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide - 10:00 am

Thursday, 16 November

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers; North Sydney Oval, Sydney - 10:00 am

Friday, 17 November

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes; Allan Border Field, Brisbane - 10:40 am

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades; Allan Border Field, Brisbane - 2:10 pm

Saturday, 18 November

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers; Central, Sydney Olympic Park - 9:30 am

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers; North Sydney Oval, Sydney - 1:40 pm

Sunday, 19 November

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne - 4:40 am

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat; CitiPower Centre, Melbourne - 8:10 am

Tuesday, 21 November

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers; Central, Sydney Olympic Park - 9:30 am

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers; Allan Border Field, Brisbane - 1:40 pm

Wednesday, 22 November

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars; C.A. Ground, Perth - 2:40 pm

Thursday, 23 November

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades; Women Blundstone Arena, Hobart - 1:40 pm

Friday, 24 November

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder; Women Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 10:10 am

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers; Women Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 1:40 pm

Saturday, 25 November

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades; Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne - 12:40 pm

Sunday, 26 November

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers; Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 4:40 am

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder; Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 8:10 am

Knockout Phase

The Eliminator, TBC vs TBC; TBC - TBC AM/PM

The Challenger, TBC vs TBC; TBC - TBC AM/PM

Saturday, 02 December

Final, TBC vs TBC; TBC - TBC AM/PM

Women's Big Bash League 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website will stream the Women's Big Bash League 2023.

Live Telecast: N/A

Women's Big Bash League 2023: Full Squads

Adelaide Strikers

Laura Wolvaardt (PC: t20worldcup.com)

Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Danielle Gibson, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt.

Brisbane Heat

Jess Jonassen (PC: Australia Cricket Association)

Mignon du Preez, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Bess Heath, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll.

Hobart Hurricanes

Shabnam Ismail (PC: ICC on X)

Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Shabnim Ismail, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Bryony Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani.

Melbourne Renegades

Harmanpreet Kaur (PC: ICC on X)

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb.

Melbourne Stars

Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland.

Perth Scorchers

Sophie Devine (PC: icc-cricket.com)

Sophie Devine, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amy Jones, Danni Wyatt, Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel.

Sydney Sixers

Ashleigh Gardner (PC: t20worldcup.com)

Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr, Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson.

Sydney Thunder

Marizanne Kapp (Credits: ICC)

Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith.