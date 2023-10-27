Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 14, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The 14th match of WBBL 2023 scheduled for October 28 is set to feature a clash between Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Sixers Women at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

After an 81-run win over the Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades Women are coming off a poor defeat against Sydney Thunder by eight wickets. Tammy Beaumont provided a decent start with her 23 but the top-middle order failed to assist her. Despite Georgia Wareham's unbeaten 47 and Courtney Webb's 31, they managed to post a modest total of 147 runs.

In the course of the game, Sydney Thunder's openers smoothly surpassed the 100-run mark. Although Wareham made significant contributions by taking wickets, the rest of the bowling attack couldn't fully complement her efforts.

On the other hand, Sydney Sixers Women lost their third consecutive game of the WBBL 2023 against table-toppers Brisbane Heat by three wickets. Despite skipper Ellyse Perry's resilient 49, the Sixers struggled to post a competitive target. Chloe Tryon's 42 was a notable contribution, but the rest of the team faltered, resulting in a total of 146/8.

While the Sixers' bowling unit managed to take seven wickets, their efforts fell short in preventing Brisbane Heat from reaching the target.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 14, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: October 28, 2023, Saturday, 06:30 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

The wicket at the Junction Oval in Melbourne has been a neutral one to bat on. The batters have struggled to find runs at this surface while bowlers have dominated more as compared to the batters. The team batting first has won two out of three games played at this venue.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Report

On Saturday afternoon at the Junction Oval, Melbourne, expect a mild temperature of 18°C with mostly cloudy skies. There is no precipitation anticipated, and the weather conditions include 45% humidity and a brisk wind at 26 km/h.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Probable Xl

Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews (c), Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josephine Dooley (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Ella Hayward, Erica Kershaw, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

Sydney Sixers Women

Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Kate Pelle (wk), Jess Kerr, Kate Peterson, Lauren Cheatle, Jade Allen

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction

Melbourne Renegades Women have a poor record against Sydney Sixers Women in the head-to-head matches. Out of 17 games, the Renegades have won only six while the Sixers have 10 games. However, the Renegades have been doing well, winning three of their last five clashes against them.

Given their head-to-head history, the Renegades might face a tough challenge against the Sixers in the upcoming match. With a 37.50% win rate, they'll need some extra firepower to turn the tide.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website