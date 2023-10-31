Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 18, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

On Tuesday, October 31, the 18th match of WBBL 2023 will take place between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women at Western Australian Cricket Association Ground, Perth.

Positioned fourth in the table with two wins from their four matches, the Perth Scorchers Women suffered their second loss in their previous game against Melbourne Stars. The Stars reached 154/7 in their 20 overs as Sophie Devine and Lilly Mills took a couple of wickets each for the Scorchers.

Despite a top-order collapse during the chase, Madeleine Darke displayed resilience with her 45-run innings. Unfortunately, Annabel Sutherland dismissed her, and the remaining batters couldn't contribute enough, leading to a seven-run loss.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers Women are languishing at the foot of the points table with three losses from four games. They secured their maiden victory against Melbourne Renegades in their last match, winning by six runs. Ashleigh Gardner was named as the Player of the Match while captain Ellyse Perry contributed with a brisk 41-ball fifty.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 18, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: October 31, 2023, Tuesday, 02:40 pm IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

This will be the second game at the W.A.C.A. Ground this season. The last game saw the team batting first score 158/10 in 20 overs and the opposition chased down the target in 18.3 overs while losing just three wickets.

This seems to indicate the bowlers will get assistance from the track in the first half while the batters will come into action as the game develops. Overall, the average first innings score at this venue has been around 130 runs.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Report

On Tuesday, the weather at W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth is forecasted to be 21°C with partly cloudy skies. There is no precipitation expected, and the humidity is at 48% with a wind speed of 21 km/h.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Probable Xl

Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Jones, Lisa Griffith, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel

Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry (c), Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Kate Pelle (wk), Jess Kerr, Kate Peterson, Lauren Cheatle, Jade Allen

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction

Out of 18 head-to-head encounters between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women, both teams have won an equal number of games so far. Looking at the last five head-to-head matches, the Scorchers have won three games.

In addition, the Sixers have been underperforming in the ongoing tournament with three losses in four games while the Scorchers have fared better, winning two out of four.

Given their recent form and head-to-head record, Perth Scorchers are expected to prevail in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win this game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

