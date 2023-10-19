Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 2, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

EThe second match of WBBL 2023 is set to take place on Friday, October 20, between Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heat Women at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Melbourne Renegades Women had a disappointing season in the previous edition of the Women’s Big Bash League. Having lost nine out of 14 games, they finished at the seventh spot of the points table. Despite the challenges, they aim to improve their performance in the upcoming match and kick off the tournament positively.

Contrastingly, Brisbane Heat Women were the runners-up in the WBBL 2022. With eight wins and five losses, they finished third and defeated Hobart Hurricanes to advance to the finals. This year, the team will aspire to replicate their success and vie for their third championship title.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 2, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: October 20, 2023, Friday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Junction Oval in Melbourne has been fairly balanced, with teams batting second winning seven out of twelve games. This indicates that the bowlers receive support in the initial phase.

Given the assistance for bowlers in the first half, the team batting first needs to execute their shots cautiously to generate runs and set a challenging total.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Report

The weather in Melbourne on the day of the match is expected to be clear, with no chance of precipitation.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable Xl

Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews(C), Tammy Beaumont, Josephine Dooley (WK), Harmanpreet Kaur, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Sarah Cotye, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Tayla Vlaeminck, Ella Hayward

Brisbane Heat Women

Georgia Redmayne, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Mignon du Preez, Bess Heath (WK), Jess Jonassen (C), Nicola Hancock, Charli Knott, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction

Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heat Women have met on 16 occasions out of which the Heat have won nine games. Additionally, the Heat have been particularly strong in the last five head-to-head matchups, securing victory in four of them.

Therefore, placing your bets on Brisbane Heat seems like a safe choice.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win the match.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

