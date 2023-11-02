Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 21, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The 21st match of WBBL 2023 on November 2 will be a showdown between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth.

After a 7-wicket loss to the Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers Women registered their third win of the tournament against table toppers Brisbane Heat by 59 runs. They are still ranked second in the points table with six points to their name.

Adelaide Strikers Women posted a score of 148-4 in 20 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter Bridget Patterson contributed 70 runs, while Madeline Penna remained unbeaten on 36.

Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington were the standout bowlers, each taking three wickets. The rest of the bowling lineup also played a role in limiting the Heat to a total of 89/10.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers Women suffered another loss in the previous game against the Scorchers by 36 runs. Scorchers set a target of 166 runs, with Ashleigh Gardner securing a three-wicket haul and Linsey Smith taking two wickets.

Despite skipper Ellyse Perry putting up a commendable half-century, she couldn't carry the innings through to the final ball. The rest of the batting lineup struggled, with the batters scoring below 20, and the Sixers finished on 130/9.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 21, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 2nd, 2023, Friday, 11:40 am IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at W.A.C.A. Ground has proven to be a balanced one, offering support to both bowlers and batters in the last two matches. Bowlers have found assistance, claiming a total of 18 wickets in the first half. At the same time, the batters have managed to score an average of 160+ runs.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Report

On Friday, we can expect a warm day at WACA Ground in Perth with a temperature of 33°C. The weather forecast predicts mostly cloudy skies, no chance of precipitation, humidity at 21%, and a moderate wind speed of 23 km/h.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Probable Xl

Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe

Sydney Sixers Women

Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Mathilda Carmichael, Kate Pelle (wk), Linsey Smith, Kate Peterson, Lauren Cheatle

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction

Sydney Sixers have an edge over Adelaide Strikers in the head-to-head record having won 12 out of 16 matches. However, the Strikers have performed much better this season in comparison with the Sixers who have won three out of the five games.

The Strikers also have a strong record in the last five head-to-head encounters, winning four of them. So, we can expect them to prevail in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win the match.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website