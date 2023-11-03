Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 23, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

On November 4th, Melbourne Stars Women will be up against Sydney Thunder Women in the 23rd match of WBBL 2023 at Casey Fields No 4 in Melbourne.

Melbourne Stars Women have not been up to the mark in the ongoing tournament, having lost four out of six games. They faced their fourth loss in the previous game against Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets.

The Stars Women posted 142/8 with captain Meg Lanning scoring 75 off 50 balls and leading the team from the front. Despite Annabel Sutherland taking two wickets, Sophie Day and Sasha Molney also contributing a wicket each, Hobart Hurricanes Women registered a six-wicket win.

Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder Women set a formidable target of 191 runs with key contributions from skipper Heather Knight (52*),Chamari Athapaththu (32) and Tahlia Wilson (30). In the second half, Hannah Darlington's four-wicket haul and Marizanne Kapp's two wickets secured a 37-run victory for Sydney Thunder Women.

Having played only four matches, Sydney Thunder Women have emerged victorious in three and find themselves at the fourth spot.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 23, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 4th, 2023, Saturday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Casey Fields No. 4, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Casey Fields No. 4 in Melbourne favors chasing teams, posing a challenge for batters in the early half due to potential movement that benefits bowlers.

However, as the game progresses, the batters can score good runs while bowlers will need to maintain their lines and lengths. The team batting first has lost five out of six games at this venue.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Report

We can expect a pleasant day at Casey Fields No 4, Melbourne, with a temperature of 18°C. The weather forecast predicts partly cloudy conditions, no precipitation, 55% humidity, and a gentle breeze of 16 km/h on Saturday.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable Xl

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Nicole Faltum (wk), Kim Garth, Sophie Reid, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Sydney Thunder Women

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Claire Moore, Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates, Ebony Hoskin

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Prediction

Sydney Thunder boasts a notable success rate of 69.23% against Melbourne Stars, with nine wins in 17 encounters, while Melbourne Stars have managed only four wins. In the recent five head-to-head games, Thunder Women clinched two wins, while Stars secured one and the remaining matches concluded without a result.

With a strong performance this season, Sydney Thunder have won three out of four games. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars have only won two out of six matches. Hence, betting on Thunder Women appears to be a wise decision.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder Women to win the match.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website