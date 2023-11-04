Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 24, Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The 24th match of WBBL 2023 on November 4 will showcase a showdown between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Brisbane Heat Women at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth.

The beginning of Hobart Hurricanes Women's WBBL campaign wasn't great, with two consecutive losses to Perth Scorchers. Nevertheless, they turned things around and secured their third consecutive victory in the last match against Brisbane Heat, winning by six wickets.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat Women faced their first defeat in the tournament against Adelaide Strikers, ending a previous unbeaten streak of four matches. Strikers set a target of 149 runs, with Nicola Hancock and captain Jess Jonassen taking two wickets each. Unfortunately, Heat's batting lineup struggled, getting dismissed for 89 in 16 overs.

Despite their recent loss, Brisbane Heat Women maintained their top spot but slipped to third after Friday's matches, with both Strikers and Scorchers securing wins. Hobart Hurricanes, holding the fifth position, aim to claim two points and improve their position in the table.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 24, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 4th, 2023, Saturday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

In the past, Bellerive Oval had slow wickets that got better for batting as the game went on. But now, things have changed, and matches there are more balanced for both batters and bowlers. Usually, teams score around 140-150 runs in the first innings at this ground.

In the most recent match of Hurricanes vs Stars, both teams scored 140+ runs, and a total of 12 wickets were taken in the game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Report

Looks like a cool day at Bellerive Oval with 13°C, minimal chance of rain at 2%, and a breezy 23 km/h wind. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the Saturday game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable Xl

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Maisy Gibson

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Mignon du Preez, Jess Jonassen (c), Bess Heath, Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Sarah Glenn, Courtney Sippel

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction

Brisbane Heat Women have won the last four out of five head-to-head clashes against Hurricanes, showcasing a dominant trend. With a history of losing 12 out of 17 games against the Heat, the Hurricanes face a challenging record.

In the current tournament, the Brisbane Heat has a strong track record with four wins in five games, while the Hurricanes have secured three victories.

Given their records and recent form, the Brisbane Heat is likely to have an edge over the Hurricanes in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win this game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live-Streaming: FanCode App & Website