Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 25, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

On November 5th, Sydney Sixers Women will be locking horns with Melbourne Renegades Women in the 25th match of WBBL 2023 at W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth.

The Sydney Sixers Women enter this match on the back of a 5-wicket defeat against the Adelaide Strikers. The team faced batting struggles, with star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner's 25 off 27 and Maitlan Brown's 32*(28), resulting in a total of 111.

Gardner also displayed her bowling prowess by taking two wickets alongside Lauren Cheatle. Despite their efforts, the Strikers successfully executed their game plan, chasing down the target in the 18th over.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades Women faced their fourth consecutive loss in the previous game against Perth Scorchers at the W.A.C.A. Despite losing six wickets, their batters delivered an impressive performance, setting a formidable target of 171 runs. Key contributors included Hayley Matthews (31), Harmanpreet Kaur (52*) and Georgia Wareham (44).

However, the Perth Scorchers Women's top order demonstrated their batting prowess, successfully chasing down the target with 2.4 overs to spare. Sarah Coyte secured two wickets, while Georgia Prestwidge and skipper Matthews claimed one wicket each.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 25, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 5th, 2023, Sunday, 08:10 am IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

W.A.C.A. Ground has hosted four games so far in this tournament. The chasing team has won three out of four games here. Both teams have encountered a setback in their recent outings at this venue.

The average score for the team batting first has hovered around 150 runs, with 30 wickets falling in the early half and 21 in the latter.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Report

Perfect day for cricket at the WACA Ground in Perth! Expect a sunny and pleasant 23°C with a breeze of 16 km/h—ideal conditions to enjoy the game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable Xl

Sydney Sixers Women

Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Mathilda Carmichael, Kate Pelle (wk), Kate Peterson, Linsey Smith, Lauren Cheatle

Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews (c), Tammy Beaumont, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley (wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Ella Hayward, Sara Kennedy

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction

Melbourne Renegades Women have a failure rate of 62.50% against Sydney Sixers. In the last five head-to-head encounters, both teams have won two games each while one game ended without a result.

Renegades and Sixers share a similar track record in the tournament, both facing defeat in five out of six matches. Notably, the Sydney Sixers' sole victory was against the Renegades. Considering this, we can expect them to prevail in the upcoming game as well.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win the match.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website