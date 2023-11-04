Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 26, Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The 26th match of WBBL 2023 is scheduled for November 5th, featuring a clash between Perth Scorchers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth.

Both Adelaide Strikers Women and Perth Scorchers have excelled in the tournament, suffering just two defeats in six matches. Securing eight points, they currently hold the third and fourth positions on the Women's Big Bash League 2023 points table.

Perth Scorchers Women registered their fourth win against Melbourne Renegades Women by six wickets. Despite the bowlers facing challenges in taking wickets, they managed to claim four, setting a target of 172 runs.

Captain Sophie Devine's match-winning knock of 52(31) earned her the Player of the Match award. Supported by Beth Mooney's unbeaten 59 and Amy Jones' 23, they successfully chased down the target in 17.2 overs.

Adelaide Strikers Women defeated Sydney Sixers in the most recent game by five wickets. The Sixers managed to put up a total of 111/6, with Amanda-Jade Wellington and Anesu Mushangwe each taking 2 wickets. Opening batter Katie Mack played a crucial role, scoring a half-century off 45 balls, with skipper Tahlia McGrath contributing 36 runs — both being the top run-scorers.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 26, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 5th, 2023, Sunday, 11:55 AM IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The W.A.C.A. Ground has been the host venue for four matches, out of which three games were won by the chasing team (Perth Scorchers). Both teams have secured victories in their recent appearances at this venue.

The team batting first has posted an average score of approximately 150 runs. Given this trend, the toss-winner is likely to choose to bowl first.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Report

With a comfortable 25°C, just a hint of wind at 21 km/h, and zero chance of rain, it's a batters paradise at W.A.C.A. Ground this Sunday.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable Xl

Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo / Nat-Sciver Brunt, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (c), Lisa Griffith, Amy Jones, Amy Louise Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Ainsworth

Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Annie O Neil, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Prediction

Adelaide Strikers Women are slightly ahead of Perth Scorchers Women in the head-to-head record, with 10 wins to 7. In the last five head-to-head matches, both teams have won two, with one match witnessing no result.

Overall, the two teams are very evenly matched in the ongoing tournament as well. Hence, the upcoming match is expected to be a close contest.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website