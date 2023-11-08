On November 8, the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide is set to host the 29th match of WBBL 2023, featuring a face-off between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women.

Adelaide Strikers Women won by six wickets against Perth Scorchers in their previous game. This was their third consecutive and overall fifth win of the tournament. The Strikers are now ranked second in the table with 10 points to their name.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Renegades Women faced their fifth consecutive defeat, this time against the Sydney Sixers Women, losing by seven wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur played a solitary hand, scoring 47 off 40, with some support from Josephine Dooley (19). Unfortunately, they were bundled out for 104/10 with just one ball to spare in the first innings.

In the bowling department, Sara Kennedy delivered an economical spell, claiming a couple of wickets, while Ella Hayward secured one. However, the Sixers, led by the resilient Ellyse Perry (44 off 39), secured the victory comfortably in 15.3 overs.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 29, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 8, 2023, Wednesday, 01:40 PM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, has demonstrated a balanced but bowler-friendly nature. Notably, in the last two matches, the team batting first emerged victorious, and in the second innings of both games, the teams were dismissed for less than 100 runs.

These statistics suggest that batters might find early support for scoring, but as the game progresses, bowlers are likely to play a key role.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Report

We can anticipate a mild evening at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, with temperatures around 25°C along with partly cloudy conditions. There is a low chance of precipitation, 40% humidity, and a decent breeze at 19 km/h.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable Xl

Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Annie O Neil, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe

Melbourne Renegades Women

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews (c), Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley (wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte, Jess Duffin, Ella Hayward, Sara Kennedy

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction

Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Renegades are experiencing contrasting journeys in the current Women's Big Bash League. Despite their overall head-to-head record being evenly split at 50% success rate each, the recent trend leans towards the Adelaide Strikers.

Renegades have won three out of the last five head-to-head encounters, including one this season. Nevertheless, judging by Adelaide Strikers' recent form, they appear to be the strong favorites for the upcoming match.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win the match.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website