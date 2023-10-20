Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 3, Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

The third match of Women's Big Bash League 2023 is set to take place on Friday, October 20, between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers. The Junction Oval in Melbourne will host this contest.

The Hurricanes had a balanced campaign in the last season of the Women's Big Bash League, finishing fourth with seven wins in 14 games. They advanced to the eliminator, where Brisbane Heat halted their way to the challenger. Hobart will surely look to put up a better performance this year.

On the other hand, the Scorchers is one of the most formidable teams in the Women's Big Bash League. They won the 2021 title and have finished as runners up twice.

Sophie Devine will lead the side this year, with the likes of Danni Wyatt and Beth Mooney adding to their squad's firepower.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Match 3, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: October 20, 2023, Friday, 01:40 pm IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Aurora Stadium has been a balanced one, providing assistance to both departments.

The batters will be able to score at a good knick in the early parts of the contest. However, as the game progresses, the pacers will come into play, creating challenges for the batters to maintain a high-scoring rate.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Report

Launceston is expected to have mild weather at 19°C with minimal precipitation at just 1%. The humidity stands at 56%, accompanied by a gentle breeze of 11 km/h.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable Xl

Hobart Hurricanes

Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani (c), Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee (wk), Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Bryony Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman.

Perth Scorchers

Sophie Devine (c), Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amy Jones (wk), Danni Wyatt, Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction

Out of the 16 encounters between the Hurricanes and Scorchers, the latter have secured victory in 10, surpassing the former's four wins.

The record indicates that the Scorchers hold an advantage. They will further be bolstered by the experience of players like Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, and Danniy Wyatt.

Hence, the likelihood of Perth coming out on top in this contest appears to be higher.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this Women's Big Bash League 2023 match.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website