Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 31, Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

On November 9, the 31st game of WBBL 2023 is set to take place at Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The matchup will feature Brisbane Heat Women facing off against Perth Scorchers Women.

Brisbane Heat have performed admirably so far in the tournament, winning five out of seven games and holding the third position on the leaderboard with 10 points. However, they faced their second setback of the tournament when they lost by 8 runs in their previous match against Sydney Thunder.

Nicola Hancock and Courtney Sippel took two wickets each, but the rest of the bowling lineup struggled as the opposition's batters dominated. Despite notable performances from Mignon du Preez (61), Amelia Kerr (41), Georgia Redmayne (29), and Charli Knott (28*), their efforts fell short in the chase of 205.

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers Women are ranked fourth with four wins and three losses. Table toppers Adelaide Strikers Women defeated them in the previous game by 6 wickets.

Batting first, Scorchers set a target of 165 runs, led by Natalie Sciver-Brunt's first half-century of the season, supported by contributions from Amy Jones (33), Maddy Darke (31), and Sophie Devine (28). However, their bowlers struggled, managing to take only two wickets in the match.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 31, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 9, 2023, Thursday, 01:40 PM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Allan Border Field in Brisbane has proven to be even-handed, offering support to both batters and bowlers. The recent two matches played here had a fair balance between bat and ball. The average first innings score at this venue has been approximately 140-150 runs.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Report

The weather at Allan Border Field in Brisbane is expected to be sunny on Thursday evening with a temperature of 25°C, 50 percent humidity, and a 19 km/h wind speed.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable Xl

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Bess Heath, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

Perth Scorchers Women

Chloe Piparo, Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Stella Campbell, Chloe Ainsworth

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction

Despite Perth Scorchers historically struggling against Brisbane Heat in WBBL, losing 11 out of 18 head-to-head games, the Scorchers have shown commendable performance in the current season.

On the other hand, Brisbane Heat are aiming to maintain their dominance after a convincing 50-run victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season. They will be eager to secure another win in their upcoming encounter.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win the match.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website