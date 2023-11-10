Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 33, Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

On November 10th, Sydney Sixers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will square off in the 33rd match of WBBL 2023 at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

Sydney Sixers Women have underperformed this season with three wins and five losses. They defeated Melbourne Stars in the previous game by 4 runs (DLS Method).

Put into bat first, the Sixers set a target of 134 runs. However, rain interrupted the game at 51/6. Chloe Tryon claimed a 3-wicket haul, supported by two wickets from Lauren Cheatle and one from Linsey Smith.

Hobart Hurricanes Women are having a balanced campaign so far with three wins and as many losses. Their recent match against Sydney Thunder was called off, resulting in a shift to the fifth position on the points table. Captain Ellyse Villani has been leading the batting charts for the team, while Molly Strano has stood out as the key bowler.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 33, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 10th, 2023, Friday, 01:40 pm IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

North Sydney Oval has seen games with high scores, giving an advantage to batters. Bowlers must focus on line and length. The team batting first in the past five matches has won on four occasions. The average first innings score is around 180-190.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Report

Expect a pleasant evening in Sydney with a temperature of 23°C. There's a minimal chance of precipitation at 3% and the humidity will be around 73%.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable Xl

Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry (c), Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Suzie Bates, Mathilda Carmichael, Kate Pelle (wk), Kate Peterson, Linsey Smith, Lauren Cheatle

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Maisy Gibson

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction

Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes have met on 18 occasions, with the Sixers winning 16 games. The Hurricanes lost their recent match, while the Sixers will enter the game with confidence after securing two consecutive wins.

Given the Sixers' strong recent form and their dominant track record against the Hurricanes, it is highly probable that they will come out on top in this matchup.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win the match.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website