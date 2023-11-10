Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 34, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Renegades Women and Perth Scorchers Women will square off in the 34th match of WBBL 2023 on November 11 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Melbourne Renegades Women suffered their seventh loss, marking their sixth consecutive defeat against Adelaide Strikers Women by a six-wicket margin.

Contributions from Tammy Beaumont (26), Harmanpreet Kaur (45), and Jess Duffin (54) enabled the Renegades to post a total of 148. Despite the bowling unit managing to take four wickets, the Strikers successfully chased down the target with one over remaining.

Perth Scorchers Women bounced back from their third defeat against Adelaide Strikers with a convincing 39-run victory over Brisbane Heat. Sophie Devine's magnificent century in 62 balls and Beth Mooney's fifty off 42, helped them set a challenging target of 193 runs. The bowling effort was led by Piepa Cleary, who contributed with three wickets, while Sophie Devine and Alana King took two each.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 34, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 11th, 2023, Saturday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The wicket at Junction Oval in Melbourne has been a balanced one. Both batting and bowling departments have been evenly assisted at this venue. With average first innings score of around 160-170 runs, the team batting first has won five out of six games.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Report

Expect a pleasant day in Melbourne with a temperature of 18°C. The weather forecast predicts a minimal chance of precipitation at 3%, while humidity could be around 64%.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable Xl

Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews (c), Tammy Beaumont, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Wareham, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte, Ella Hayward, Sara Kennedy

Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Darke, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Alana King, Chloe Piparo, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Ainsworth

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction

Perth Scorchers defeated Melbourne Renegades in the reverse fixture this season by 6 wickets. Scorchers have already won 11 out of 16 head-to-head games and will seek to maintain their dominance in the upcoming game as well.

Prediction: Melbourne Renegades Women to win the match.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website