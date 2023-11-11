Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 35, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

On November 11, Brisbane Heat Women will lock horns with Adelaide Strikers Women in the 35th match of WBBL 2023 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

Brisbane Heat Women are ranked fourth in the points table with five wins. However, their recent performances have been subpar, with three losses in the last five games, including a 39–run defeat in the previous match against Perth Scorchers.

The Scorchers set a target of 193 runs, and Nicola Hancock was the only bowler to take a wicket for the Heat. Brisbane Heat struggled in response, getting all out for 153/10 in just 17.3 overs, with Georgia Redmayne contributing a half-century off 44.

On the flip side, Adelaide Strikers Women secured their fourth consecutive victory by defeating Melbourne Renegades by six wickets. Each bowler chipped in with a wicket, limiting the Renegades to 148/5.

The top order, featuring Katie Mack (24), Laura Wolvaardt (28), and Tahlia McGrath (26), laid a solid foundation. As the game progressed, Bridget Patterson sealed the win with an unbeaten 36-run innings.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 35, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, Saturday, 01:40 pm IST

Venue: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay has favored batters. While pacers will need to focus on their line and lengths, spinners are expected to have a significant impact on the game. The average first-innings score has been approximately 150 runs.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Report

On Saturday evening, the weather at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay looks delightful with a temperature of 26°C. There's a slight chance of precipitation at 2%, and the humidity is at a comfortable 64%.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable Xl

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Bess Heath, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Annie O Neil, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Prediction

Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat have faced 20 matchups, with the latter holding a slight advantage with 11 victories compared to the Strikers' nine. However, the Strikers have dominated in the last five head-to-head encounters, winning four games, including the latest one this season by a convincing 59-run margin.

Currently, the Strikers hold a two-point and rank advantage over the Heat, suggesting they are likely to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win the match.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website