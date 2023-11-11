Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 37, Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

On the 12th of November, the Melbourne Derby between Renegades and Stars is set to unfold in the 37th match of WBBL 2023 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Melbourne Renegades Women suffered their eighth defeat on the same ground against the Perth Scorchers on Saturday. Setting the target, they posted a score of 133 with the loss of five wickets, led by Georgia Wareham's 57* off 46. However, in the second innings, the Scorchers' openers unleashed an onslaught on the bowlers, resulting in a comprehensive 10-wicket victory for them.

Similarly, Melbourne Stars Women are enduring a challenging campaign in the tournament with seven losses. In their recent match, they faced a four-run defeat against Sydney Thunder.

Opting to bowl first, their bowlers performed admirably, limiting the opposition to 125/10. Sophie Day's four-wicket haul, along with three-wicket hauls from Rhys McKenna and Annabel Sutherland, showcased bowling heroics. Despite a valiant effort from the batters, they fell short by a few runs in the chase.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 37, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 12th, 2023, Sunday, 08:10 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Junction Oval has been neutral favoring both batting and bowling departments. Out of seven matches, the team batting first has won five. Melbourne Renegades lost their last game here by 10 wickets. The average first innings score has been approximately 160 runs.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Report

On Sunday afternoon, Melbourne’s climate is expected to be mostly sunny. Weather will be clear with 52% humidity and no chance of precipitation.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable Xl

Melbourne Renegades Women

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Wareham, Jess Duffin, Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Emma de Broughe, Sarah Coyte, Ella Hayward, Sara Kennedy

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Nicole Faltum (wk), Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction

The historical head-to-head between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades slightly tilts in favor of Renegades, with eight wins and six losses. Looking at the last five encounters, both teams have secured two victories each, and one match ended without a result

However, in the current season's nine matches, Melbourne Stars have claimed two wins, while Melbourne Renegades have managed just one. Hence, the win prediction slightly favors Melbourne Stars Women in the upcoming matchup.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website