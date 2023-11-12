Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 38, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The 38th game of WBBL 2023 will see Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers squaring up at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, November 13.

In their most recent match, the Sixers beat Hurricanes by 57 runs. The Sixers led by Ellyse Perry, made a decent start, with Perry scoring 24 off 23.

Ashleigh Gardner and Chloe Tryon contributed significantly, scoring 32 off 19 and 40 off 28, respectively. Suzie Bates concluded the innings with an unbeaten 35, setting a target of 167 for the opposition.

Hobart's Heather Graham stood out with the ball, taking three wickets, while Shabnim Ismail took two. Nicola Carey and Molly Strano took one wicket apiece.

However, when Hobart Hurricanes Women came to bat, their top order struggled, losing wickets in the first eight overs. Naomi Stalenberg top-scored with 36, supported by Graham's 22, but the rest of the batting lineup was dismissed in single digits at 109.

The Sixers' bowling unit performed well, with every bowler taking at least one wicket. Lauren Cheatle, Linsey Smith and Chloe were particularly notable, taking two wickets each.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 38, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 13th, 2023, Monday, 12:40 pm IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Bellerive Oval in Hobart has proven to be fairly even. In the last two games played at this venue this season, an average score of around 130 runs was recorded. Notably, in both matches, eight wickets fell in the first half, indicating early assistance for the bowlers.

Interestingly, the team chasing won in both instances. So, as the game progresses, the batters seem to find their rhythm and make a significant impact.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Report

The weather at Bellerive Oval in Hobart is expected to be pleasant with a temperature of 17°C. There's no precipitation expected, and the humidity stands at 48%. The evening forecast for Monday at 6:10 pm (local time) is sunny, creating ideal conditions for the upcoming match.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Probable Xl

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Bryony Smith, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Maisy Gibson

Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry (c), Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Suzie Bates, Mathilda Carmichael, Kate Pelle (wk), Kate Peterson, Linsey Smith, Lauren Cheatle

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers have met on 19 occasions with Sixers winning 17 games. The Sixers will enter the game with confidence after securing their most recent 57-run win against the Hurricanes.

Considering the Sixers' consistent success against the Hurricanes, the odds are strongly in their favor to emerge victorious again in this matchup as well.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win the match.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website