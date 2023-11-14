Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 40, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

On November 15, the 40th fixture of WBBL 2023 will witness a face-off between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Thunder Women at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

Ranked third in the points table with 12 points, Adelaide Strikers Women enter this game after a four-wicket loss against Brisbane Heat. The Strikers reached a modest first-innings total of 137 runs for the loss of four wickets. Madeline Penna scored an unbeaten half-century while Danielle Gibson contributed 34* off 17.

In the second innings, Megan Schutt picked up two wickets for the Strikers while Anesu Mushangwe, Amanda-Jade Wellington, and skipper Tahlia McGrath took a wicket apiece. Despite their efforts, the Heat successfully chased the target within 19.5 overs.

On the other hand, Sydney Thunder Women suffered their second loss in the previous game against table-toppers Perth Scorchers. The Scorchers set a target of 160 runs, with Hannah Darlington grabbing a couple of wickets in the first innings.

During the chase, Phoebe Litchfield (45 off 38) and skipper Sammy-Jo Johnson (34* off 33) emerged as the top scorers, as the team only managed 117/8 in 20 overs.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 40, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 15, 2023, Wednesday, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The wicket at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide has been an average-scoring one. Batters can score good runs in the first innings, however, the bowlers are expected to dominate in the latter half. With an average first innings score of approximately 160 runs, the team batting second has won two out of the last three games played.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Report

The weather in Adelaide on Wednesday at 3:00 pm (local time) is expected to be 21°C with no precipitation, 55% humidity, and a 21 km/h wind speed. The forecast indicates partly cloudy conditions.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable Xl

Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe

Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Sammy-Jo Johnson (c), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Lauren Bell, Samantha Bates

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Prediction

Adelaide Strikers have a solid head-to-head record against Sydney Thunder, emerging victorious in eight out of 15 matches. In the last five encounters, the Strikers have clinched three wins, had one match with no result, and lost one encounter.

Despite both teams facing recent losses, they've shown commendable performances in the current tournament. Considering Strikers' historical dominance over Thunder, they are poised to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win the match.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website