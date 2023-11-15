Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 41, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The 41st match of WBBL 2023 will see Sydney Sixers Women lock horns with Perth Scorchers Women at North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Thursday, November 16.

Sydney Sixers Women have had a mixed outing in the ongoing tournament. Having won five out of 10 games, they are currently ranked fifth in the points table. They won their most recent match against Hobart Hurricanes Women by three wickets.

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers Women are now placed at the top of the table after their previous win over Sydney Thunder by 42 runs. Beth Mooney smashed an unbeaten century off 61 balls to help her side post a 159-run total. The bowlers backed it up with Amy Edgar taking a three-wicket haul. Skipper Sophie Devine and Chloe Ainsworth both chipped in two wickets each.

The all-round effort from Perth Scorchers Women helped them to restrict the Sydney Thunder to 117/8.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 41, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 16, 2023, Wednesday, 10.00 am IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The North Sydney Oval has proven to be a high-scoring ground, providing an advantage to the batters. Bowlers must focus on lines and lengths to reap maximum benefits.

The team batting first has won on six occasions in the last seven matches. The average first innings score has been around 190-200 runs.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Report

Looks like a pleasant evening at North Sydney Oval! Expect a comfortable 21°C, with a slight chance of rain at 20 percent. The breeze might be playing at 26 km/h under mostly cloudy skies.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable Xl

Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry (c), Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Suzie Bates, Mathilda Carmichael, Kate Pelle (wk), Kate Peterson, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Cheatle.

Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Darke, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Lilly Mills, and Chloe Ainsworth.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction

The head-to-head record between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers stands at a 50 percent success rate for each team. Nevertheless, the Scorchers have asserted their dominance this season with a convincing 36-run victory.

Moreover, being ahead of the Sixers on the points table gives the Scorchers a competitive edge going into the upcoming game.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win the match.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website